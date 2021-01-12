FA Cup: Manchester United to host Liverpool in fourth round

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup after the two arch rivals were drawn together on Monday, with the game set to be played a week after their Premier League summit clash.

The two sides, which are both top of the Premier League table and go head-to-head in the league on Sunday, meet in the cup for the first time since Dirk Kuyt scored a late winner as Liverpool beat United 2-1 in January 2012.

United has not beaten Liverpool since March 2018, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet to taste victory against Jurgen Klopp’s side in four attempts.

Defending champion Arsenal will be on the road and plays either Southampton or Shrewsbury Town, with the third-round tie yet to be decided after the game was called off when Shrewsbury reported COVID-19 cases in its squad.

Manchester City travels to fourth-tier side Cheltenham Town while Tottenham Hotspur, which beat eighth-tier Marine, travels to second-tier Wycombe Wanderers.

Chelsea hosts Championship side Luton Town while Sheffield United, which recorded its first win of the season at Bristol Rovers in the third round, host Plymouth Argyle.

Fulham takes on Burnley in an all-Premier League match-up while League Two side Crawley Town, which upset Leeds United, is away at Bournemouth.

The draw for the fifth round was also made on Monday, with the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ avoiding match-ups against each other should they advance.