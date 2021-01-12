EPL

FA Cup: Manchester United to host Liverpool in fourth round

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup, set to be played a week after their Premier League summit clash.

12 January, 2021 09:40 IST

Manchester United and Liverpool will meet for the first time in the FA Cup since 2012. - AP

12 January, 2021 09:40 IST

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup after the two arch rivals were drawn together on Monday, with the game set to be played a week after their Premier League summit clash.

The two sides, which are both top of the Premier League table and go head-to-head in the league on Sunday, meet in the cup for the first time since Dirk Kuyt scored a late winner as Liverpool beat United 2-1 in January 2012.

United has not beaten Liverpool since March 2018, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet to taste victory against Jurgen Klopp’s side in four attempts.

Defending champion Arsenal will be on the road and plays either Southampton or Shrewsbury Town, with the third-round tie yet to be decided after the game was called off when Shrewsbury reported COVID-19 cases in its squad.

Manchester City travels to fourth-tier side Cheltenham Town while Tottenham Hotspur, which beat eighth-tier Marine, travels to second-tier Wycombe Wanderers.

Chelsea hosts Championship side Luton Town while Sheffield United, which recorded its first win of the season at Bristol Rovers in the third round, host Plymouth Argyle.

Fulham takes on Burnley in an all-Premier League match-up while League Two side Crawley Town, which upset Leeds United, is away at Bournemouth.

The draw for the fifth round was also made on Monday, with the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ avoiding match-ups against each other should they advance.

FOURTH ROUND DRAW (to be played weekend of January 23-24)

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich City

Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea v Luton Town

Stockport County/West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers

Brentford v Leicester City

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

FIFTH ROUND DRAW (to be played week starting February 8)

Fulham or Burnley v Bournemouth or Crawley

Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport County/West Ham or Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield United or Plymouth Argyle v Millwall or Bristol City

Chorley or Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury Town or Arsenal

Barnsley or Norwich City v Chelsea or Luton Town

Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers or Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City

Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool

