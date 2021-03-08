Football EPL EPL Manchester United snaps Man City's winning streak with derby victory United, who took an early lead through a Fernandes' penalty and later doubled it through Shaw, have now stretched its unbeaten away game streak to 22 games. Reuters MANCHESTER 08 March, 2021 00:35 IST Manchester United's goalkeeper Dean Henderson, left, celebrates with Manchester United's Scott McTominay at the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 7, 2021. - AP Reuters MANCHESTER 08 March, 2021 00:35 IST Manchester City's 21-match winning streak was ended by rival Manchester United on Sunday with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side enjoying a 2-0 Premier League derby win at the Etihad Stadium.The result narrows City's lead over United at the top of the table to 11 points with 10 games remaining and was City's first defeat in all competitions since November 21.City was stunned after just 34 seconds when referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the penalty spot after Gabriel Jesus brought down Anthony Martial just inside the box. Bruno Fernandes took the penalty with Ederson getting his right hand to the shot which squeezed in the corner to give the visitor the lead.AS IT HAPPENED |Manchester Derby HighlightsLuke Shaw had a great chance to double United's advantage shortly after the opener but the fullback shot straight at Ederson from a good position in the box. Bruno Fernandes celebrates giving Manchester United the lead against Manchester City. - Getty Images City had an appeal for a penalty turned down when Raheem Sterling tangled with Fred in the area and Riyad Mahrez went close just before the break.United, tactically and defensively solid throughout, doubled its lead when keeper Dean Henderson threw a clever and fast ball out to Shaw, who burst past two City defenders and after a swift exchange with Marcus Rashford, drove into the bottom far-corner. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.