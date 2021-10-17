Man United is scrappy, scruffy to watch, says Gary Neville

Manchester United has an imbalanced squad and the team is "scrappy and scruffy" to watch, former defender Gary Neville said after Saturday's 4-2 Premier League defeat at Leicester City.

United suffered its fourth defeat in its last seven games in all competitions as Leicester struck late goals in a thrilling match at the King Power Stadium.

The result also ended United's 29-game unbeaten away run in the league, raising doubts over its ability to challenge for its first league title since 2013.

"The performances have been so shoddy all season in terms of team performances," Neville told Sky Sports.

"There's been some good results and some great individual goals, but the overall performances and the unit in and out of possession have been shoddy.

"It's scrappy and scruffy to watch. When you play a team with a clear organisation and a methodology, you're going to get pulled apart and that's what happened."

United has dropped to fifth in the standings and has 14 points from eight matches. It is due to face Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City -- the top three teams in the league -- in its next five league games.

"Manchester United at this moment in time are imbalanced," Neville added.

"The performances are now getting what they deserve in terms of the results. It needs to change. The performances need to be a lot better," he said.