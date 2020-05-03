Rashford's rallying cry to next gen after academy season is called off

Marcus Rashford has urged the stars of tomorrow to "pick up your ball and get out in the garden" after the academy season in England was called off due to coronavirus.

Youth leagues were ended on Friday, with the United Kingdom still in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Premier League and English Football League still hope to restart the season, academy teams must now look to 2020-21 rather than attempt to complete their campaigns.

England striker Rashford, a graduate of Manchester United's academy, expressed sympathy for the young players who have had their seasons cut short. But he insisted this must not be a time in which they fall out of love with football.

"The news you got yesterday was probably not what you wanted to hear," Rashford tweeted on Saturday.

"I know all you want to do is play because I'm the same but the decision has been made to protect everyone involved. This is bigger than football.

"You might be feeling a bit low but the best thing you can do is pick up your ball and get out in the garden.

To the Academy Players pic.twitter.com/PgszKFuatu — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 2, 2020

"When I was in the academy I used to find a spot in the garden and aim for targets just so I could practice my accuracy, get creative!

"Now is not the time to fall out of love with the game, it's a time to remember why you fell in love with it in the first place. You've got this and we can't wait to see you all back next season!"