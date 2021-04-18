Greenwood brace helps Man United to 3-1 win over Burnley

Mason Greenwood continued his fine run of form with a second-half brace which helped Manchester United to a 3-1 home win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Greenwood fired United ahead in the 48th minute and after James Tarkowski headed Burnley's equaliser two minutes later, he restored the home side's lead with a heavily deflected shot before Edinson Cavani sealed the win.

United enjoyed a huge let off in the first minute as Burnley striker Chris Wood headed the ball into the back of the net after only 13 seconds, but his effort was ruled out for a marginal offside.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Visiting goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell did well to deny Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford in the first half before Greenwood fired the home side ahead when he capped a slick move with a clinical finish.

Tarkowski rose above Harry Maguire to head home an Ashley Westwood corner but Greenwood struck again in the 84th minute and halftime substitute Cavani put the icing on the cake for United in stoppage time after another flowing move.

The result leaves United second in the standings on 66 points from 32 games, eight behind leaders Manchester City and 10 ahead of third-placed Leicester City, who has a game in hand.