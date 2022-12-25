Premier League

Last-placed Wolves signs Cunha on loan from Atletico Madrid

Team Sportstar
25 December, 2022 23:16 IST
FILE PHOTO: Atletico Madrid’s Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha.

FILE PHOTO: Atletico Madrid’s Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha on Sunday agreed a loan deal with last-placed Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the La-Liga club announced.

Cunha will become Julen Lopetegui’s first signing as Wolves head coach.

As per Wolves’ official website, Cunha flew to the UK and completed his medical earlier in the week, finalising a loan move which will automatically become a permanent deal until 2027, should certain clauses be triggered.

The 23-year-old Brazilian scored seven goals in the previous season after moving to Spain from Hertha Berlin in Germany for a fee of 26 million euros but hasn’t found the net in 17 appearances in the current campaign.

The Spanish club said, “From Atletico Madrid we wish Matheus Cunha the best of success.”

Cunha made his Brazil debut in September 2021, in a 1-0 World Cup qualifier against Chile, a month after winning gold with Brazil under-23 side at the Tokyo Olympics. 

