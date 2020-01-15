Mourinho a major factor in Gedson Fernandes' Spurs loan switch

Jose Mourinho was a major factor in Gedson Fernandes' decision to join Tottenham, the Benfica loanee has revealed.

Fernandes moved to Spurs for an initial 18-month stint on Wednesday, becoming Mourinho's first signing for the London club.

There is an option for the deal to be made permanent for a reported €50 million (£42.8m).

For now, though, Portugal international Fernandes is relishing the prospect of working with compatriot Mourinho and playing in the Premier League for the first time.

READ| Tottenham signs Gedson Fernandes on 18-month loan

"All young players want to work with Jose Mourinho because he's one of the best – all of us as players want to stay near the best, so it's fantastic to work with him," the 21-year-old told Tottenham's official website.

"The Premier League is a different competition – every player in the world wants to play in the Premier League. For me, it's one more motivation because I always dreamed of playing in this league and now let's make my dream come true.

"I think we're going to do fantastic things because this is a fantastic club.

"I'm very happy to be here – I make my dream a reality.

"I will try to give my best for the club every day, in every training session and in every game and I will try to help the team wherever I can, working hard every day for this shirt."

Spurs, which progressed to the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday, travels to Watford in the league on Saturday.