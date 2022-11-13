Mukesh Ambani approaches Liverpool with takeover bid: report

Multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani has shown interest in taking over Premier League club Liverpool, reported Mirror on Saturday.

According to Mirror, Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Ambani, rated by Forbes as the eighth richest person in the world, has enquired about the ownership of the Merseyside club.

However, he will face stiff competition from other parties from the Middle East and the USA as Fenway Sports Group (FSG), current owner of the 19-time league winner, has received tentative offers.

As per the report, FSG is willing to sell the club for four billion dollars.

FSG, who also own Major League Baseball side Boston Red Sox, completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for 300 million pounds ($343.56 million) in 2010.

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool,” FSG said in a statement last week.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool.

“FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

Ambani, 65, owns five-time Indian Premier League champion Mumbai Indians.