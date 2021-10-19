Football EPL EPL Newcastle investigating alleged racist gesture made towards Tottenham fans during match at St James' Park The alleged racist incident occurred during Sunday's Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham at St James' Park. Reuters 19 October, 2021 08:09 IST The club stated it will support the authorities in the investigation and any attempt to secure a criminal conviction for the perpetrator. - REUTERS Reuters 19 October, 2021 08:09 IST Newcastle United is investigating an alleged racist gesture made by an individual towards Tottenham Hotspur supporters during their Premier League game at the weekend, the club said on Monday.The incident allegedly took place during Tottenham's 3-2 win at St James' Park on Sunday in Newcastle's first game since being taken over by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium."An investigation is underway, and the police have been made aware," the club said in a statement. Arsenal earns draw against Palace with a last-gasp Lacazette goal UCL Preview: Neymar out, Atletico-Liverpool meet again in the Champions League "Newcastle will pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour and will support any efforts by the authorities to secure a criminal conviction.""Discrimination has absolutely no place in football, in the street, online or in wider society, and we will not tolerate it under any circumstances."Newcastle, 19th in the league standings and winless this season, will take on Crystal Palace on Saturday. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :