Nike no longer sponsors Man United's Mason Greenwood after arrest

Nike is no longer sponsoring Mason Greenwood, with the Manchester United player on police bail after being questioned on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman.

AP MANCHESTER 07 February, 2022 20:10 IST

Nike is no longer sponsoring Mason Greenwood, with the Manchester United player on police bail after being questioned on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman.The sportswear firm initially suspended its deal with Greenwood after his arrest last week, saying it was "deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations".Nike announced on Monday that "Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete".United has said the 20-year-old England forward will not be playing or practising with the club until further notice.Greater Manchester Police said last Wednesday that Greenwood was "released on bail pending further investigation".