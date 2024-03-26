MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Nottingham Forest lodges appeal against four-point deduction

Forest was plunged into the relegation zone last week after having four points deducted for breaking financial rules in the 2022-23 season, leaving it in 18th place on 21 points, one point below the safety zone.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 08:43 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The club, owned by Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis, went on a spending spree after it gained promotion to the Premier League in May 2022.
The club, owned by Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis, went on a spending spree after it gained promotion to the Premier League in May 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The club, owned by Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis, went on a spending spree after it gained promotion to the Premier League in May 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Nottingham Forest has appealed against a four-point deduction in relation to its breach of the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR), the club said on Monday.

Forest was plunged into the relegation zone last week after having four points deducted for breaking financial rules in the 2022-23 season, leaving it in 18th place on 21 points, one point below the safety zone.

Forest said last week it was extremely disappointed with the decision and had seven days to appeal.

European champion in 1979 and 1980, Forest had admitted to breaching the threshold of 61 million pounds ($77.07 million) by 34.5 million, according to the Premier League.

ALSO READ: Rice named England captain against Belgium, Toney set to play, says Southgate

England’s top-flight clubs are allowed to lose 105 million pounds over three seasons. However, two years of Forest’s assessment period were spent in the second-tier Championship, meaning it could lose only a maximum of 61 million pounds.

The club, owned by Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis, went on a spending spree after it gained promotion to the Premier League in May 2022.

It broke the record for most transfers by a Premier League club in the close-season window with 21 signings.

Earlier this season, Everton had its points deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules reduced to six points from 10 after an appeal. But Everton is still waiting on a potential second punishment relating to the 2022-23 campaign.

