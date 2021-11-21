Solskjaer sacked as Manchester United manager

Manchester United confirmed on Sunday that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left the role as manager with immedaite effect after the team's 4-1 defeat to Watford.

After a good start to the Premier League season, results and performances have dipped in recent weeks with four defeats in the last five outings. United's problems were laid bare in the 0-5 humiliation to rival Liverpool and 0-2 loss to Manchester City coming at Old Trafford.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family," United said in a statement.

United is currently seventh in the league, 12 points adrift of league leader Chelsea, and is top of its group after four games in the Champions League.

Solkjaer, who is a club legend after a successful playing career with the Red Devils, was appointed in a caretaker role late 2018 before being signed on in a full-time role. Under his reign, the club finished second last season and reached the Europa League final, where it lost to Villareal on penalties.

Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

United next faces a trip away to Villareal in the Champions League.