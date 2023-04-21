Premier League

Paratici steps down as Spurs director after appeal against ban rejected

Tottenham Hotspur’s managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, has resigned after his appeal against a 30-month ban from football was rejected by Italy’s top sports body, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Bengaluru 21 April, 2023 13:18 IST
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s Fabio Paratici.

FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s Fabio Paratici. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paratici lodged his appeal in Italy after being banned by football’s world governing body FIFA over his role in transfer deals and finances while at former club Juventus. He joined Tottenham in 2021 following an 11-year stint at Juventus.

He and Juventus have both denied wrongdoing.

The 50-year-old, who joined Tottenham in 2021 following an 11-year stint at Juve, had taken a leave of absence from his role at Spurs pending the outcome of the appeal.

“FIFA ruled to extend the ban worldwide and, whilst there continues to be a dispute as to the scope and extent of the ban, the current worldwide ban prevents Fabio from fulfilling his duties as our Managing Director of Football,” Tottenham said.

“Fabio has consequently taken the decision to resign from his position at the club with immediate effect to focus on his legal position in respect of the FIGC and FIFA rulings.”

Paratici’s case was heard by Italy’s top sports body within the Italian Olympic Committee, which issued its rulings on Thursday.

It cancelled a decision to dock Juventus 15 points in a case centred on the club’s transfer dealings, ordering soccer authorities to hold a new hearing.

Paratici’s departure adds to the uncertainty surrounding London club Spurs, who are also searching for a new manager after parting ways with Antonio Conte last month.

