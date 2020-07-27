Premier League: The best goals of the 2019-20 season

The 2019/20 Premier League season, which began in August 2019 came to an end after 352 days on July 26, Sunday.

There were several memorable goals scored throughout this 11-month long season, the longest in history, and Sportstar picks the top-five of the lot, in no particular order.

MOUSSA DJENEPO: SOUTHAMPTON VS SHEFFIELD UNITED - SEPTEMBER 14, 2019

Sheffield United has been pretty formidable at home this season. So it was always going to be difficult for a travelling Southampton side to gain any points from this fixture. But a Moussa Djenepo wonder goal helped led the Saints to a hard-fought victory.

The first-half was goalless as both teams were cautious. In the 53rd minute, Sheffield forward Oliver McBurnie had a goal disallowed by VAR due to offside. Thirteen minutes later, Djenepo received the ball in midfield from Sofiane Boufal, dribbled past three players and scored the winner in style.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE: MANCHESTER CITY VS NEWCASTLE UNITED - NOVEMBER 30, 2019

Newcastle United hosted Manchester City in November last year. The match had ended in a 2-2 draw. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for the defending champion. Jetro Willems equalised for the Magpies just three minutes later as the sides headed into half-time at 1-1.

In the 82nd minute, full-back Benjamin Mendy had attempted to execute a cross into the box but the ball was cleared away by the Newcastle defence. The rebound fell to Kevin De Bruyne who controlled it with his chest, let it bounce in front of him and smashed it past Martin Dubravka on the volley to give his side the lead.

SON HEUNG-MIN: TOTTENHAM VS BURNLEY - DECEMBER 7, 2019

This is arguably one of the greatest goals ever in the Premier League history. Korean forward Son Heung-min ran from one end of the field to the other with insane pace and scored with a neat finish. Tottenham Hotspur had beaten Burnley 5-0 at home in December 2019.

The lead was 2-0 when the goal happened. A long ball during a Burnley attack was intercepted by Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen. Son collected it and made a slow run forward. He suddenly increased his pace to evade two opposition players and dribbled past two others with same speed and was one-on-one with the goalkeeper in no time. His calm finish was the icing on the cake.

ALIREZA JAHANBAKHSH: BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS CHELSEA - JANUARY 1, 2020

An acrobatic goal is always special. Brighton & Hove Albion's Alireza Jahanbakhsh did exactly that. Frank Lampard's Chelsea was an in-form team and it was leading 1-0 till the 84th minute of the match.

That was when Brighton won a corner. The cross from the right was received by centre-back Lewis Dunk with his head. The ball wasn't goal bound but out of nowhere Jahanbakhsh jumped high in the air and executed the bicycle kick as a hapless Kepa Arrizabalaga saw the ball reach the back of the net.

FABINHO: LIVERPOOL VS CRYSTAL PALACE - JUNE 24, 2020

This was a long ranger among many from Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. His side was already leading 2-0 against Crystal Palace at an empty Anfield stadium. Left-back Andy Robertson was unsure whether to go for a cross into the box or pass the ball back.

He instead chose to give the ball to Fabinho, who received it, took a touch to set himself up and let one fly from long. The ball found the back of the net as flying Palace keeper Vicente Guaita, who dived to his left, was unable to make the save.