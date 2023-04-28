Premier League

Premier League Points Table LIVE: United remains in top four, leads 2-1 against Spurs

Premier League: Check the updated standings from the English top flight as Manchester United plays Tottenham Hotspur. 

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 28 April, 2023 01:46 IST
Rashford scoring the second goal for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur.

Rashford scoring the second goal for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United remains on course to seal a place in the top four as it leads 2-1 against Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United too is winning 1-0 at the Goodison Park against Everton which keeps it in the third place, albeit due to an additional game it played.

Here is the points table as it stands:

PositionTeamGamesWinsDrawsLossesGDPoints
1Arsenal3323644075
2Manchester City3123445373
3Newcastle United32171243062
4Manchester United3119571062
5Aston Villa3316611554
6Liverpool3215892253
7Tottenham3316512653
8Brighton3014791549
9Brentford3310158545
10Fulham3213613145
11Chelsea3210913-539
12Crystal Palace3391014-1137
13Wolves3310716-1537
14Bournemouth3310617-3136
15West Ham United319715-834
16Leeds United337917-2130
17Nottingham Forest337917-3130
18Leicester City338520-1329
19Everton3361017-2328
20Southampton336621-3024

