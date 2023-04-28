Premier League Points Table LIVE: United remains in top four, leads 2-1 against Spurs

Manchester United remains on course to seal a place in the top four as it leads 2-1 against Tottenham Hotspur.
Newcastle United too is winning 1-0 at the Goodison Park against Everton which keeps it in the third place, albeit due to an additional game it played.
Here is the points table as it stands:
|Position
|Team
|Games
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GD
|Points
|1
|Arsenal
|33
|23
|6
|4
|40
|75
|2
|Manchester City
|31
|23
|4
|4
|53
|73
|3
|Newcastle United
|32
|17
|12
|4
|30
|62
|4
|Manchester United
|31
|19
|5
|7
|10
|62
|5
|Aston Villa
|33
|16
|6
|11
|5
|54
|6
|Liverpool
|32
|15
|8
|9
|22
|53
|7
|Tottenham
|33
|16
|5
|12
|6
|53
|8
|Brighton
|30
|14
|7
|9
|15
|49
|9
|Brentford
|33
|10
|15
|8
|5
|45
|10
|Fulham
|32
|13
|6
|13
|1
|45
|11
|Chelsea
|32
|10
|9
|13
|-5
|39
|12
|Crystal Palace
|33
|9
|10
|14
|-11
|37
|13
|Wolves
|33
|10
|7
|16
|-15
|37
|14
|Bournemouth
|33
|10
|6
|17
|-31
|36
|15
|West Ham United
|31
|9
|7
|15
|-8
|34
|16
|Leeds United
|33
|7
|9
|17
|-21
|30
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|33
|7
|9
|17
|-31
|30
|18
|Leicester City
|33
|8
|5
|20
|-13
|29
|19
|Everton
|33
|6
|10
|17
|-23
|28
|20
|Southampton
|33
|6
|6
|21
|-30
|24