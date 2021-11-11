Premier League 2022-23 season to start on August 6 and end on May 28

The Premier League announced on Wednesday that the 2022-23 season will commence on August 6 and end on May 28.

The league also announced that there will be a mid-season break between 14 November and 26 December to accommodate the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

READ: Premier League refuses to allow clubs to wear away kits on Boxing Day for charity

Match round 16, played over the weekend of 12-13 November, will be the last set of matches that will be played before the league halts for the FIFA World Cup.

The league will restart on Boxing Day after the World Cup final, which will take place on December 18, 2022.