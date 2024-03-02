MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Disasi late header helps Chelsea draw level against Brentford

Brentford was on-course to win all three-points, denied by Disasi’s late headed goal making the final score 2-2 in the Premier League.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 22:42 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Axel Disasi of Chelsea celebrates scoring in the Premier League against Brentford
Axel Disasi of Chelsea celebrates scoring in the Premier League against Brentford | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Axel Disasi of Chelsea celebrates scoring in the Premier League against Brentford | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea fought back to earn a point against Brentford in a 2-2 draw after defender Axel Disasi headed an 83rd-minute equaliser in the West London derby at the Brentford Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea took the lead with a clinical header by Nicolas Jackson in the 35th minute but Brentford looked on course for a comeback win after Mads Roerslev pounced on a loose ball in the Chelsea box in the opening minutes of the second half.

ALSO READ | Dortmund beats Union Berlin 2-0 in Bundesliga to ease pressure on coach

Yoane Wissa smashed a shot into the net with an acrobatic scissor kick in the 69th minute before Chelsea’s Cole Palmer crossed for Disasi to level.

The draw left Chelsea’s expensively assembled team 11th in the table while Brentford is six points above the relegation zone.

Related stories

Related Topics

Brentford /

Chelsea /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Axel Disasi /

Nicolas Jackson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Football law changes: Sin bin trials to continue, permanent concussion substitutes approved
    Reuters
  2. WPL 2024: All-round Mumbai Indians hands Royal Challengers Bangalore second consecutive loss
    Mayank
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extends lead over City in table
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: James Franklin likely to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extends lead over City in table
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Disasi late header helps Chelsea draw level against Brentford
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Werner sparks Tottenham comeback win over Palace
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Man City without Grealish for derby against United, confirms Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. Crystal Palace co-owner hits out at Premier League financial rules
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Football law changes: Sin bin trials to continue, permanent concussion substitutes approved
    Reuters
  2. WPL 2024: All-round Mumbai Indians hands Royal Challengers Bangalore second consecutive loss
    Mayank
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extends lead over City in table
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: James Franklin likely to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment