Premier League 2024-25: Man City’s Rodri says he would have to consider potential interest from Real Madrid

Manchester City’s Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has said he would listen to Real Madrid if the “best team in history” one day came knocking.

Rodri appeared on a popular sports talk radio program in Spain on Thursday evening and was asked how he would respond if Madrid made an attempt to sign him.

“When Real Madrid, the best club in history, the club with the most titles, and all that it represents, comes calling, well clearly it is an honor and you have to pay attention,” Rodri replied before immediately adding that he was happy at City.

Talented Spanish players who don’t play for Madrid or Barcelona are often subject to questions from local media probing their interest in one day joining the rival powerhouses. And their responses always make headlines.

The 28-year-old Rodri is under contract with City through June 2027. The Spaniard is currently recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured ACL and a damaged meniscus after injuring his right knee in September.

A month later he became the first Spanish man to lift the Ballon d’Or award in more than six decades, while fellow countrywoman Aitana Bonmatí picked up a second straight award for the top women’s player.

Real Madrid refused to attend that gala after finding out that Rodri had beat out forward Vinícius Júnior.

Rodri said he didn’t take Madrid’s snubbing of his big night personally.

“It’s a decision that a person or a club have their reasons to take, and I don’t want to give it more importance,” he told Cadena Ser.

Rodri said he was happy in England and at City where he has helped coach Pep Guardiola win a Champions League title and four Premier League crowns since joining the club in 2019 after stints with Villarreal and Atletico Madrid in Spain.

His award for the world’s best player came after Rodri helped Spain win the European Championship this summer, and he said it highlights the importance of the “invisible” work done by defensive midfielders.

“The influence of the central midfielder is often only valued when it is missing, it is almost an invisible side of soccer,” he said. “I believe that this Ballon d’Or helps shine light on its value.”

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the Ballon d’Or award for the better part of the last two decades. Attacking midfielder Luka Modric won it in 2018. The last non-attacking player to win it was Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro in 2006.