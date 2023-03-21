Premier League

Premier League to allow players to break fast mid-game during Ramadan - report

Match officials have been issued guidance so players can break their fast by taking on liquids, energy gels or supplements on the touchline during a pause in play.

Reuters
21 March, 2023 20:24 IST
21 March, 2023 20:24 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Refereeing bodies have told Premier League and English Football League match officials to pause play so players can break their fast during Ramadan.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Refereeing bodies have told Premier League and English Football League match officials to pause play so players can break their fast during Ramadan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Match officials have been issued guidance so players can break their fast by taking on liquids, energy gels or supplements on the touchline during a pause in play.

Refereeing bodies have told Premier League and English Football League match officials to pause play so players can break their fast during the holy period of Ramadan, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday.

Also Read
Despite age, ‘Ibra’ open to playing in Euros next year

Match officials have been issued guidance so players can break their fast by taking on liquids, energy gels or supplements on the touchline during a pause in play. Ramadan begins on Wednesday and lasts a month.

Referees have also been encouraged to identify players who are fasting prior to kickoff and agree an estimated time for the pause in play.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez are among players who are expected to abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.

In 2021, a match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace was halted by referee Graham Scott after half an hour so Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate could break their fast after sunset.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us