Gerrard's Villa wins again to end Palace's unbeaten run

Aston Villa continued its resurgence under new manager Steven Gerrard when it claimed a second consecutive Premier League victory by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Villa moved up to 11th in the standings, level with 10th-placed Palace on 16 points. The defeat was Patrick Vieira's first at home since being appointed Palace manager and the side's first since losing at Liverpool in September.



Other results:

Saka, Martinelli help Arsenal brush aside Newcastle 2-0

Liverpool toys with Southampton in latest attacking clinic

Villa took advantage of Palace's vulnerability on set-pieces when Ashley Young's corner in the 15th minute was delivered deep into the box, where Matt Targett controlled the ball and shot low through the crowd to score.

Palace did not have a shot on target until the 79th minute when Christian Benteke's acrobatic effort with his back to goal was saved by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Villa doubled the lead late in the game when a flowing move down the left found John McGinn at the edge of the box and the midfielder curled his shot past the outstretched arms of Vicente Guaita.

Palace scored a consolation in stoppage-time when Cheikhou Kouyate's cross to the near post found Marc Guehi, who poked the ball past Martinez, but Villa held on for the three points.





Norwich City 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers was held to a 0-0 draw at lowly Norwich City.

Dean Smith's Norwich, which had won its last two games, had the better of the contest against its sixth-placed opponents but was unable to carve out enough real openings.

Wolves played conservatively and the nearest they came to scoring was a Joao Moutinho shot that was saved by goalkeeper Tim Krul after a poor back pass from Grant Hanley.

Norwich right-back Max Aarons forced Wolves keeper Jose Sa into action just before halftime with a low shot after a strong burst into the box.

Although the home side was on top after the break, Sa had little to do other than get down to keep out a toe-poked effort from Finnish forward Teemu Puki.

Norwich is second-bottom on nine points, two points from the safety zone, while Wolves have 20 after 13 games.