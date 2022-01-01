Premier League: Sanchez header seals late win for Spurs at Watford

Davinson Sanchez struck deep into stoppage time to earn Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 victory away to struggling Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitor had looked like being frustrated in its attempt to boost its top-four prospects as the host defended resolutely in a dreary affair at Vicarage Road.

For the second game in succession Antonio Conte's Spurs side lacked attacking spark, although it did have decent chances for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Kane.

But it took defender Sanchez to break the deadlock in the sixth minute of stoppage time, flicking in a header from a whipped delivery by Son Heung-min.

Victory lifted Tottenham into fifth place, above Manchester United and West Ham United, with 33 points from 18 games, two points behind Arsenal which has played two games more.

It was cruel on Watford which has now lost six consecutive league games and sits one place and two points above the bottom three, having played two more games than 18th-placed Burnley.