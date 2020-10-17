Everton vs Liverpool Live Stream, Merseyside Derby Live: Keane makes it 1-1 for Eve, Van Dijk injured

Half-time: Everton 1-1 Liverpool

The players are back out! The second half is nicely poised. Blue and Red tied at 1-1.

All in all, a mouth-watering first half. Expect more fireworks in the final 45.

Liverpool has looked the better side throughout but its poor finishing means the scoreline is still level. Klopp's side has created more chances and looked threatening everytime it was moving forward. On the other hand, Everton has managed to hold on. However, Liverpool defenders have been given a run for their money when Calvert-Lewin was in possession.

The scoreline doesn't reflect the level of football that was on display in the opening half at Goodison Park. Mane took Liverpool ahead before Virgil Van Dijk limped off with what seems like a knee injury. Everton was quick to bounce back as Michael Keane met James Rodriguez's delightful cross with his head to slot the ball home. The, Everton skipper Coleman also walked off with an injury.

45+4' Referee's whistle brings an outstanding first half of Merseyside Derby football to an end!

45+1' He curls the ball into the box and the ball is headed away. The rebound falls to Thiago, whose shot is blocked by an Everton shirt. Everton on the counter and eventually win a throw-in. Another one after TAA clears the ball from Digne. This time, Digne goes for a long throw-in and the balls falls to Gomes. His cross is deep and Adrian is forced to tip over the bar. Nothing comes off the corner.

No surprises there. TAA all set for the spot kick.

Four minutes has been added to the first half.

45' YELLOW CARD FOR JAMES! He concedes a free-kick just outside the box on the left. His is booked for a late, sliding tackle from the back on Sadio Mane.

42' OUCH! Henderson takes a blow to his face while chasing a low Firmino cross from the right byline. His eyes were locked on the ball and unintentionally, he runs into Godfrey. He is back up after a minute. No foul give. Everton's ball.

41' CLOSE! Doucoure, on the right, squeezes a low cross into the box. Calvert-Lewin flicks it behind him to set up Richarlison but the Brazilian fails to get to the end of the pass on time.

34' CHANCE!! Sadio Mane comes within inches of taking Liverpool ahead. Once again, it's Robertson from the left flank who creates problem for the Everton defence. His cutback from the deep meets Mane's right foot near the spot, who drags it wide of the right post. That could have, should have gone it.

33' THIAGOO, WIDE! The move starts with Henderson's beautiful crossfield pass from the back. Mane is set free on the left, who works the ball past Godfrey to find Thiago in the centre. The former Bayern midfielder goes for glory from a long way out but the shot drifts wide of the left post.

32' SUBSTITUTION FOR LIVERPOOL- IN- BEN GODFREY| OUT- COLEMAN

Yup, he will come off and former Norwich man will take the right-back position in his stead.

28' Now, Everton captain is down and seemingly in some pain. He drops to one knee and feels his hamstring. The signs of him continuing do not look very bright.

Exciting encounter, this. High-octane clash living up its billing. End-to-end football with both teams creating numerous chances.

25' SAVE!! Pickford pulls off a top-drawer save to deny TAA. The Liverpool right-back stood tall at the dead ball after Liverpool won the free kick for Gomes's high-boot foul on Mane. The defender curls it towards top left and Pickford pulls off a superb diving save. Corner for Liverpool but nothing comes off it.

Everton isn't going anywhere! It has clawed its way back into the contest. Game on!

19' GOOOOALLLLL!!!!! KEANE HEADS IT INTO THE BACK OF THE NET AND EVERTON LEVELS!! WHAT A GAME THIS IS TURNING OUT TO BE!! Coming to the goal, Rodriguez's inswinger fomr the corner post is inch-perfect. The delivery is met comfortably across the face of goal by Keane, who towers over Fabinho to beat Adrian's fists.

19' SAVE! Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set free with a delightful through ball from the centre by Richarlison. The pass is overhit slightly but Dominic does well to stay on side and then darts to the edge of the box on the right. He rifles the ball towards the near post, only to see Adrian fist it out of bounds for an Everton corner.

EVENTFUL 15 MINUTES: What an electrifying start we've had to the 288th Merseyside Derby. It's all happening at the Goodison park. Mane with an early goal. Van Dijk walks off injured and chances galore.

13' CHANCES ON BOTH ENDS! First, Digne squares it for Calvert-Lewin, who heads the ball above the cross-bar. Soon after, at the other end, Firmino's header from the Robertson cross blazes high and wide.

10' SUBSTITUTION FOR LIVERPOOL- IN- GOMEZ| OUT- VAN DIJK

Forced change coming up as Van Dijk lingers away. He will not be able to continue.

8' INJURY SCARE! Van Dijk is in serious pain after his collision with Pickford and he seems to have done some damage to his knee. Liverpool looks collect a chip pass from the other side of the box. Pickford attacks to try and cut down the angle. They end up colliding. Everton could have a penalty awarded against it if Van Dijk was on-side. Since he was off, the foul by Pickford will not result in a penalty.

What a start by the visitor!!! It has started the game very strongly here and there's a penalty scare against the Toffees. However, it survives as Van Dijk is deemed offside.

5' CHANCE! Robertson plays Mane into space down the left. Mane crosses towards the near post. Henderson heads from six yards, but fails to time it well enough. Digne is able to eyebrow out for a corner. If Henderson got behind that, it was only heading one way.

3' GOOOOALLL!!!! LIVERPOOL HAS SCORED THROUGH SADIO MANE!!! Roberston, down the left, wrestles his way past Coleman to the edge of the box. He then squares it and Mane, on the half volley, puts it past Pickford. No chance there

2' KEANE TO THE RESCUE! Fabinho, from the centre circle, seeks Firmino with a through ball but Keane intercepts

1' And Liverpool sets the ball rolling!

KICK-OFF! FIRST HALF BEGINS

The teams are out. We are seconds away from kick-off!

What to look forward to:

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool goes into this contest on the back of its worst-ever Premier League defeat. It suffered a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa.

Carlo Acelotti's Everton is looking to make it five wins out of five in this new Premier League season. It's the only EPL team which is unbeaten in all competitions.

POSITION IN TABLE:

EVERTON- 1ST- Matches: 4| Wins:4 | Losses:0 | Points-12

LIVERPOOL- 5TH- Matches: 4| Wins:3 | Losses:1 | Points-9

FORM GUIDE:

Everton (Premier League): WWWW

Everton (all competitions): WWWWWW

Liverpool (Premier League: WWWL

Liverpool (all competitions): WWWWLL

-> It's time for chapter number 288 of the Merseyside Derby.

17th October, 2020 is a very special day on two fronts:

1) Exactly five years ago today, Jurgen Klopp took charge of his first match as Liverpool boss.

2) Exactly 10 years ago, Everton beat Liverpool 2-0. The Toffees haven't beaten the Reds since.

Starting XIs have been announced:

EVERTON- Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, James Rodriguez

LIVERPOOL- Adrian, Trent-Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgin Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino

LIVE UPDATES:

MATCH PREVIEW:

A clash against champion Liverpool has come at the right time for Premier League leaders Everton, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday, as it looks to end a decade-long winless drought in the Merseyside derby.

Everton has been rejuvenated under Ancelotti and it sits top of the standings with a 100% record and is the only Premier League club to win every game in all competitions since the new season began last month.

Everton is looking to win its opening five league matches for the first time since 1938 but has not beaten Liverpool in its last 22 fixtures and Saturday marks 10 years to the day since its last victory.

“I think it will be good for us to have this kind of test. One of the best teams in England for sure,” Ancelotti told reporters. “They were the best last season. It’s a fantastic challenge, a good test for us.

“Everyone knows how important this derby is... how important this game is for this period, we want to keep this period good for the future.”

Although Liverpool was thrashed 7-2 in its last outing against Aston Villa, Ancelotti said that result would have no bearing on how it plays this weekend.

“We don’t have to think what happened in the last game, Liverpool play with a lot of intensity and quality,” Ancelotti added.

“This will be the opponent we play tomorrow, so we have to pay attention. We have to be confident to be able to show our quality.”

Ancelotti said he had all his players available but would make a late call on defender Yerry Mina and midfielder James Rodriguez, who played for Colombia in Chile and returned only on Thursday.

“We are going to use this time to recover them. Then we will see in the game,” the Italian manager said.

“(Mina) trained today without problem. He had a little problem in training before the last game but he’s rested and he’s ok for tomorrow.”

-Virgil Van Dijk says Liverpool's approach won't change despite blips- by SHYAM VASUDEVAN

Virgil Van Dijk, Europe’s best defender, swears by a simple mantra for success: consistency - a trait that has seen him grow into one of the most sought-after defenders in the world, and a trait that saw his team Liverpool achieve unparalleled success last season.

The Reds will rely on their consistency on Saturday when they travel to Goodison Park to take on high-flying Everton, which tops the Premier League table with four wins from as many games. There's a lot at stake for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they look to bounce back from the 7-2 mauling they suffered at the hands of Aston Villa in their last league encounter.

WHERE TO WATCH EVERTON VS LIVERPOOL?

