Manchester City vs Leicester City LIVE score, Premier League: Match kicks-off; Haaland absent from City squad; LEI vs MCI updates

Welcome to the LIVE blog of the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester City.

Leicester City vs Manchester City starting lineups Leicester City: Ward (GK), Amartey, Soyuncu, Faes; Castagne, Desbury-Hall, Tielemans, Justin; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes. Manchester City: Ederson (GK); Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Akanji; Rdori, Gundogan, Grealish, De Bruyne, Silva; Alvarez

Match Preview

Manchester City starts the Premier League matchweek with an away fixture against Leicester City on Saturday.

City enjoys a good record against Leicester and has beaten the Foxes in six of its last seven league meetings. It has lost one.

After a horrible start to the season where Leicester registered just one win after 10 league games of the season, Leicester has recorded back-to-back wins over Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers to move out of the relegation zone.

City meanwhile, goes into the match second on the table with 26 points from 11 matches, two behind league leader Arsenal.