Liverpool vs Leeds United - Premier League LIVE

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Premier League encounter between defending champion Liverpool and newly-promoted Leeds United. The game will begin at 10pm IST.

Liverpool, unbeaten at Anfield since April 2017, will look to extend its unbeaten home run to 60 matches when it hosts Leeds United this evening, which will play its first Premier League fixture in 16 years. Here's our match preview -

Liverpool vs Leeds - Back to the 70s

Leeds United has waited 16 long years to return to the Premier League and Marcelo Bielsa's side will get a very clear reminder of what it is now up against when it faces champion Liverpool on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side dominated the Premier League last season, winning its first domestic league title for 30 years by a massive 18-point margin from Manchester City.

Leeds won the second-tier Championship by 10 points to secure its long-awaited promotion and are entering the top flight on a high, though it is a pity that their fans will still not be able to support their team in person.

While the Yorkshire club has work to do to re-establish itself in the Premier League, the fixture brings back memories of great clashes between the clubs in the early 1970s when it was among the top teams in the country.

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 12, 2020



Rewind with some special Anfield goals against today's opponents pic.twitter.com/TPT7qxE576 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 12, 2020

That period included a memorable Charity Shield game in 1974 when Kevin Keegan and Billy Bremner were sent off after punches were thrown at Wembley.

Pressing rather than punching is likely to be the order of the day on Saturday and it will be fascinating to see Leeds, with its new Spanish striker Rodrigo, play their high-energy approach against Klopp's similarly relentlessly attack.