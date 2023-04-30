Premier League: Man United edges closer to top-four finish with 1-0 victory over Villa

A goal from Bruno Fernandes secured Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, increasing its chances of finishing in the top-four in the Premier League and continuing its dominant form at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side is fourth in the standings with 63 points from 32 matches and has a game in hand on fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, which is on 54 points.

United are unbeaten at home in 15 straight Premier League games, with just three draws. It has not lost at Old Trafford since the opening weekend of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

United put Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez to work early with several great chances before they were finally rewarded in the 39th minute.

Martinez dove to push away Marcus Rashford’s shot after the United striker’s well-timed run, and Fernandes sprinted in for a one-touch shot from a tight angle.

Unai Emery’s Villa, whose defeat was their first in 11 games, are sixth in the standings, with 54 points from 33 matches.