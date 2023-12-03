MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Gordon strike lifts Newcastle to victory over Man United

Anthony Gordon scored the winner as Newcastle held off a frenzied late push by Manchester United in a deserved 1-0 Premier League victory over its top-four rivals at a chilly St James’ Park on Saturday.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 07:33 IST , NEWCASTLE, England - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, center, celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United.
Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, center, celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, center, celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AP

Anthony Gordon scored the winner as Newcastle held off a frenzied late push by Manchester United in a deserved 1-0 Premier League victory over its top-four rivals at a chilly St James’ Park on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s team climbed above Manchester United into fifth in the table on 26 points after 14 games as Erik ten Hag’s side dropped to seventh on 24. The Magpies have won three consecutive games against Manchester in all competitions for the first time since January 1922.

“I think it is down to the team and how hard we work for each other,” Gordon told TNT. “I am just trying to work hard and be someone who the team can rely on and I am getting the rewards at the moment so I am happy.”

READ | Premier League: Arsenal beats Wolves to go four points clear at top

Gordon scored his sixth goal of the Premier League season in the 55th minute when Kieran Trippier played a ball across the six-yard box after Manchester lost possession in midfield.

Miguel Almiron narrowly missed getting to the ball before a wide-open Trippier swept it in from the back post for Gordon to score.

“It’s amazing to win today,” Gordon said. “It’s been a massive week for us, some good moments, some difficult moments but we came through it as a team.”

Newcastle, who drew 1-1 with Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, dominated the match, peppering United keeper Andre Onana with 22 shots compared with the visitors’ seven.

Manchester United pressed for a late equaliser with a flurry of chances including Harry Maguire’s headed effort that was ruled out for offside.

Newcastle was a more cohesive and hungry side in halting their opponents’ run of four away wins. Manchester United has lost all five league games against top-half teams this season.

If not for Maguire and fellow defender Luke Shaw, the score may have been more lopsided. Newcastle had a terrific chance just before halftime when Trippier curled in a beautiful free kick that caught keeper Andre Onana rooted to the spot, but the ball glanced off the crossbar and dropped just outside the goalline.

One negative for Newcastle, already depleted by injuries, was keeper Nick Pope’s replacement by Martin Dubravka in the 86th minute after dislocating his shoulder. Pope walked gingerly off the pitch with the help of medical staff.

