Premier League Points Table: Arsenal extends lead over Manchester City; Man United in Top 4

Premier League: Here are the standings as on January 1 after 17 rounds of fixtures.

01 January, 2023 18:37 IST
Arsenal has now won 14 games in the season and leads the table by seven points.

Arsenal has now won 14 games in the season and leads the table by seven points.

Arsenal pulled away in the Premier League race and extended a seven point lead over defending champion Manchester City on Saturday.

Arsenal won 4-2 against Brighton and Hove Albion while Pep Guardiola’s City was held to 1-1 draw by Everton.

Manchester United moved up one place to squeeze into the top four. Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score the lone goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers and hand his team the three points.

With a game in hand, United has a chance to pip Newcastle United into third place. Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool follow in the fifth and sixth places, respectively.

At the bottom of the table, Southampton succumbed to a 1-2 defeat against Fulham and remained in the 20th place. Wolves, too, remained in 18th place after its loss.

Nottingham Forest plays Chelsea on Sunday and has a chance to move out of the relegation zone with three points.

Read more stories on Premier League.

