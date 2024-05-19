Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City still ahead despite Arsenal’s equaliser

The 2023-24 season of the Premier League has lived up to the promise of delivering some mouth-watering clashes and the title race has come down to two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal eyeing the title.
Manchester City, after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, returned to the top of the standings over Arsenal and is eyeing a fourth consecutive Premier League title - something so top-division side has done so far.
Following is how the Premier League looks before the final matchday:
|Position
|Team
|Games
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GD
|Points
|1
|Manchester City*
|38
|28
|7
|3
|62
|91
|2
|Arsenal
|38
|28
|5
|5
|62
|89
|3
|Liverpool
|38
|23
|11
|4
|43
|80
|4
|Aston Villa
|38
|20
|8
|10
|20
|68
|5
|Tottenham
|38
|20
|6
|12
|11
|66
|6
|Chelsea
|38
|18
|9
|11
|13
|63
|7
|Newcastle
|38
|17
|7
|14
|21
|58
|8
|Man United
|38
|17
|7
|14
|-3
|58
|9
|West Ham United
|38
|14
|10
|14
|-13
|52
|10
|Brighton
|38
|12
|13
|13
|-5
|49
|11
|Crystal Palace
|38
|13
|10
|15
|-5
|49
|12
|Bournemouth
|38
|13
|9
|16
|-13
|48
|13
|Wolves
|38
|13
|8
|17
|-13
|47
|14
|Fulham
|38
|12
|9
|17
|-8
|45
|15
|Everton
|38
|13
|10
|15
|-10
|41
|16
|Brentford
|38
|10
|9
|19
|-8
|39
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|9
|9
|20
|-17
|32
|18
|Luton Town
|38
|6
|9
|23
|-31
|27
|19
|Burnley
|38
|5
|9
|24
|-38
|24
|20
|Sheffield United
|38
|3
|7
|28
|-67
|16
