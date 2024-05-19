MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City still ahead despite Arsenal’s equaliser

Manchester City, after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, returned to the top of the standings over Arsenal and is eyeing a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Published : May 19, 2024 19:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates after his team beat Tottenham to lead Premier League standings before final matchday.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates after his team beat Tottenham to lead Premier League standings before final matchday. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates after his team beat Tottenham to lead Premier League standings before final matchday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The 2023-24 season of the Premier League has lived up to the promise of delivering some mouth-watering clashes and the title race has come down to two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal eyeing the title.

Manchester City, after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, returned to the top of the standings over Arsenal and is eyeing a fourth consecutive Premier League title - something so top-division side has done so far.

Following is how the Premier League looks before the final matchday:

Position Team Games Wins Draws Losses GD Points
1 Manchester City* 38 28 7 3 62 91
2 Arsenal 38 28 5 5 62 89
3 Liverpool 38 23 11 4 43 80
4 Aston Villa 38 20 8 10 20 68
5 Tottenham 38 20 6 12 11 66
6 Chelsea 38 18 9 11 13 63
7 Newcastle 38 17 7 14 21 58
8 Man United 38 17 7 14 -3 58
9 West Ham United 38 14 10 14 -13 52
10 Brighton 38 12 13 13 -5 49
11 Crystal Palace 38 13 10 15 -5 49
12 Bournemouth 38 13 9 16 -13 48
13 Wolves 38 13 8 17 -13 47
14 Fulham 38 12 9 17 -8 45
15 Everton 38 13 10 15 -10 41
16 Brentford 38 10 9 19 -8 39
17 Nottingham Forest 38 9 9 20 -17 32
18 Luton Town 38 6 9 23 -31 27
19 Burnley 38 5 9 24 -38 24
20 Sheffield United 38 3 7 28 -67 16

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Manchester City /

Arsenal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City vs West Ham LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: MCI 3-1 WHU; Second half begins; Rodri makes it three
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City still ahead despite Arsenal’s equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal vs Everton LIVE score, ARS 2-1 EVE, Premier League 2023-24: Havertz gives lead to Gunners but City still winning title at the moment
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Yash Dayal’s redemption arc powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru into playoffs, past Super Kings
    N. Sudarshan
  5. RR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Persistent rain delays toss in Rajasthan vs Kolkata game; 10:56 PM IST cut-off time for 5-over game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24 breaks all-time goal-scoring record for a season
    Team Sportstar
  2. How can Arsenal win Premier League with West Ham scoring against Manchester City?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why is Bukayo Saka not playing for Arsenal vs Everton in Premier League title decider match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs Bournemouth LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: CHE 1-0 BOU; Caicedo scores opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City still ahead despite Arsenal’s equaliser
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City vs West Ham LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: MCI 3-1 WHU; Second half begins; Rodri makes it three
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City still ahead despite Arsenal’s equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal vs Everton LIVE score, ARS 2-1 EVE, Premier League 2023-24: Havertz gives lead to Gunners but City still winning title at the moment
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Yash Dayal’s redemption arc powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru into playoffs, past Super Kings
    N. Sudarshan
  5. RR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Persistent rain delays toss in Rajasthan vs Kolkata game; 10:56 PM IST cut-off time for 5-over game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment