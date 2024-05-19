Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City still ahead despite Arsenal’s equaliser

The 2023-24 season of the Premier League has lived up to the promise of delivering some mouth-watering clashes and the title race has come down to two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal eyeing the title.

Manchester City, after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, returned to the top of the standings over Arsenal and is eyeing a fourth consecutive Premier League title - something so top-division side has done so far.

Following is how the Premier League looks before the final matchday: