Premier League schedule: 2024-25 season to begin on August 17; no Christmas Eve game

The 2024-25 Premier League season will kick off on August 17, the League said on Friday, 90 days after the current campaign ends.

The new season begins just over a month after the European Championship ends, with the final scheduled for July 14.

The last game of the 2024-25 season will be played on May 25, 2025 and there will be no match on Christmas Eve after backlash this season.

“In keeping with previous commitments made to clubs to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, arrangements will be made to allow more rest time over three of the festive match rounds, with no club playing within 60 hours of another match,” the League said.

“There will be no fixture on 24 December 2024.”

Chelsea travels to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, with the London club’s manager Mauricio Pochettino among those who voiced their frustration about playing on Christmas Eve.