Liverpool manager Klopp likes that FIFA and UEFA ‘get a bit of a shake’ from Super League verdict

The European Union’s top court ruled against the attempt by UEFA and FIFA to block plans for the breakaway competition.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 20:48 IST , LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND

AP
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool’s German manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after his team’s victory at the end of the English League Cup quarterfinal against West Ham United at Anfield.
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after his team's victory at the end of the English League Cup quarterfinal against West Ham United at Anfield. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after his team's victory at the end of the English League Cup quarterfinal against West Ham United at Anfield. | Photo Credit: AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opposes the European Super League but said on Friday he’s glad FIFA and UEFA “get a bit of a shake” from a court ruling that curbs their power.

The European Union’s top court ruled against the attempt by UEFA and FIFA to block plans for the breakaway competition.

The Premier League club issued a statement ahead of Klopp’s press conference to reiterate its position that it is not involved in the Super League and will continue playing in UEFA competitions.

“I agree 100% with that statement, but I like the verdict anyway — just like it that we finally get a little bit of understanding that FIFA and UEFA and other FAs or whatever cannot just do what they want,” Klopp said.

“In football we have to talk about a lot of stuff and if you are just doing those things they do like putting in competitions with more games and nobody has a real say in it... I like that they get a bit of a shake — OK, you cannot exactly do what you want,” he added. “But no, Super League, same opinion like I had before.”

Thursday’s ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union said football’s governing bodies UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to EU competition law by blocking plans for a breakaway Super League.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been leading the fight to get the new competition off the ground.

