Football Premier League Premier League Premier League tweaks postponement rules ahead of new season Twenty-two matches were postponed last season due to COVID-19 outbreaks and the subsequent unavailability of players, with the league being criticised by clubs for their handling of the crisis. Reuters 16 June, 2022 08:37 IST Premier League games from next season can only be rescheduled if the impact of player unavailability on a club's squad is "truly exceptional". - Getty Images Reuters 16 June, 2022 08:37 IST Premier League games from next season can only be rescheduled if the impact of player unavailability on a club's squad is "truly exceptional", the league said on Wednesday following a raft of postponements during the last campaign.Twenty-two matches were postponed last season due to COVID-19 outbreaks and the subsequent unavailability of players, with the league being criticised by clubs for their handling of the crisis.Under the new guidelines, requests will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis but only be granted if the concerned club has taken all measures to avoid a postponement."This will replace the previous COVID-19 match postponement guidance, providing a standard process for applications," the league said in a statement. Alves confirms Barcelona departure "Approval will only be granted where the impact of player unavailability on a club's squad is truly exceptional and where the club concerned has taken all reasonable steps to avoid the necessity to make the application."Earlier, sides could apply for a fixture postponement only if they had a minimum of four positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.The new season kicks off on August 6. Read more stories on Premier League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :