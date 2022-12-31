Premier League

Man United’s Rashford scores against Wolves after being initially benched for disciplinary reasons

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, who was initally benched for disciplinary reasons in the Premier League fixture against the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, came on as a half-time substitute and scored in the 76th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead.

31 December, 2022 17:50 IST
Rashford has been in fine form for United this season with 10 goals and four assists in 21 appearances. 

Rashford has been in fine form for United this season with 10 goals and four assists in 21 appearances.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, who was initially benched for disciplinary reasons in the Premier League fixture against the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, came on as a half-time substitute and scored in the 76th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead.

When asked about the reason before the match, United head coach Erik Ten Hag explained Rashford was dropped due to an ‘internal disciplinary matter’.

“No [details]. Our rules. Now focus on the game. He is in very good form and no-one can play all the games,” Ten Hag told  BT Sport after revealing the reason for the change in the starting XI.

