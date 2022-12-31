Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, who was initially benched for disciplinary reasons in the Premier League fixture against the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, came on as a half-time substitute and scored in the 76th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead.

When asked about the reason before the match, United head coach Erik Ten Hag explained Rashford was dropped due to an ‘internal disciplinary matter’.

“No [details]. Our rules. Now focus on the game. He is in very good form and no-one can play all the games,” Ten Hag told BT Sport after revealing the reason for the change in the starting XI.