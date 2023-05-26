Man United forward Antony stretchered off against Chelsea; doubtful for FA Cup final

Manchester United had to make an early change against Chelsea, when Marcus Rashford replaced Antony in the Premier League game at Old Trafford on Thursday.

In the 24th minute, Antony went down after a challenge by Chelsea defender Trevor Chalobah at the edge of the box. The Brazilian looked struggling with an ankle problem and was ultimately stretchered off with his hands on his head.

The winger was looking good and had set up Anthony Martial minutes before the injury.

“It’s the reaction of a player that’s going to spend some time out of the game,” Gary Neville said on Sky Sports. “His hand was slamming the ground. I’d be amazed if he does carry on, but he has just stood up.”

Marcus Rashford, who was out of action for over two weeks, returned to action, replacing the Brazilian. While the return of the England striker will be good news for Erik Ten Hag’s side, Antony’s injury would be worrying news for his side, which plays Manchester City in the FA Cup final in 10 days.

“He [ten Hag] will now be thinking he’ll have to rethink this game but he’s also got Sunday against Fulham at home to fill in that right-hand side, because Antony would be a shoe-in for that cup final side,” Neville added.

Antony adds to the long injury list for Manchester United in the last phase of its 2022-23 season. Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who was on loan from Bayern Munich, is out for the season, along with defender Lisandro Martinez, Phil Jones and Donny van de Beek.