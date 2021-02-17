Football EPL EPL Referee Mike Dean to return to the Premier League Referee Mike Dean will officiate in the Premier League on Saturday; he returns after having opted out of last weekend's games due to death threats. Reuters 17 February, 2021 09:30 IST Mike Dean referees during the Premier League contest between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 17 February, 2021 09:30 IST Referee Mike Dean will return to officiate in the Premier League on Saturday, having opted out of last weekend’s games after he and his family received death threats in backlash to controversial red card decisions. He will take charge of the game between Burnley and West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor.Dean was targetted after he sent off Southampton defender Jan Bednarek during its 9-0 defeat at Manchester United and West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek in its 0-0 draw away to Fulham.Both decisions were overturned on appeal.The 52-year-old had requested not to be involved in the subsequent round of Premier League fixtures but took charge of Leicester City’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.