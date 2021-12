Premier League roundup: Ronaldo double earns win for United in front of Rangnick

Sitting high in the stand with a blanket covering his legs on a chilly night at Old Trafford, recently appointed Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick was treated to a rip-roaring introduction to life in the Premier League.

One of the most bizarre goals seen for years. Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, taking him past 800 in his amazing career. And, most importantly, a wild 3-2 win over Arsenal that ushered in another new era at United.

Rangnick wasn’t officially in charge of United for the match on Thursday- that honour went to Michael Carrick, who ended his three-game spell as interim coach unbeaten- but he was there to watch his new team display the same shortcomings and flashes of brilliance that characterized United under the previous manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And Rangnick, like every else in the stadium, would have been bewildered at the nature of the opening goal, scored by Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe while United goalkeeper David De Gea was lying on the ground on the goal-line, clutching his foot.

De Gea had been trodden on by teammate Fred at a corner, but play carried on as the ball found its way to Smith Rowe, who volleyed into an empty net from the edge of the area. Referee Martin Atkinson put his whistle toward his lips but chose not to blow it and, after a long wait, while De Gea received treatment, signalled a goal — to the chagrin of United’s players who immediately surrounded the official.

One of them was United captain Harry Maguire, who later said it was “unsportsmanlike” for Arsenal to have played on.

United responded through Bruno Fernandes’ goal on his 100th appearance for the team before Ronaldo scored either side of a strike by Martin Odegaard to guide United to a victory that lifted the team to seventh place, three points off the top four.

Ronaldo, whose winner came from the penalty spot and was followed by his trademark pirouette-in-the-air celebration, moved onto 801 goals for his career for club and country and played like a man eager to impress his new manager.

“What can you say about him?” Fernandes said of the 36-year-old Ronaldo. “He is proving game by game, season by season, year by year, he wants to keep being the best.”

Rangnick, who was hired Monday as interim manager for the rest of the season, received his work permit hours before the match and will take charge for the first time against Crystal Palace at home on Sunday.

Carrick won't be around for that. Minutes after the final whistle, United announced the former midfielder — who played for the team from 2006-18 before joining the coaching staff — would be leaving the club. Carrick said he wanted to spend more time with his family, having gone straight into coaching after retiring as a player.

“It was like an old-school classic,” Carrick said of the win, “and hopefully the boys will go on to enjoy more nights like this in the future.”

Arsenal stayed fifth, missing a chance to jump into the top four.

EASY FOR TOTTENHAM

A routine win. A clean sheet. That’s much more like it for Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

A 2-0 victory over Brentford was the perfect response by Tottenham to its last game, a loss to Slovenian minnow Mura that prompted Conte to publicly declare his concerns about the quality of the squad he has taken over.

Brentford's Charlie Goode battles with Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League match. - Getty Images

Son Heung-min was the architect behind the win, playing the part in the opening goal in the 13th minute — his cross ended up ricocheting into the net off Brentford midfielder Sergi Canos — and then finishing off the second at the end of a sweeping counterattack in the 65th.

The win moved Tottenham into sixth place and meant the team is unbeaten in three league games under Conte — a draw at Everton followed by home wins over Leeds and Brentford. A game at Burnley on Sunday was postponed because of snow.

“I’m happy because I have seen great commitment and good passion (from) the players," Conte said. “It’s a good reaction. In a loss you learn a lot. ... The players are starting to understand my philosophy.”