WATCH: Sergio Aguero leads Manchester City stars in home workout

With Manchester City players confined to their homes during the lockdown, striker Sergio Aguero and his team-mates have been working out to stay fit.

Manchester 05 April, 2020 09:17 IST

Sergio Aguero has been working out at home to stay fit.   -  Getty Images

Go behind the scenes as the Manchester City squad continues the hard work training from home. Watch as the likes of Sergio Agüero, Steph Houghton and Gabriel Jesus put in the hard work at their homes.

 

 

