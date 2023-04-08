Son Heung-Min becomes first Asian player to score 100 Premier League goals

Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean forward Son Heung-min on Saturday became the first Asian player to score 100 goals in the Premier League.

Son achieved the milestone in his 260th league appearance with a strike in the 10th minute of the home fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Heung-Min Son becomes the first ever Asian player to score 100 goals in the @premierleague 🌟



Congrats, Sonny 🫶 pic.twitter.com/zn1Nh82m0O — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 8, 2023

The 30-year-old, who joined Spurs in 2015, also holds the record for being the first Asian player in the history of the competition to win the Golden Boot. Son shared the award with Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah at the end of the 2021-22 season after both finished with 23 goals.