Premier League

Southampton appoints Nathan Jones as new manager

Jones replaces Ralph Hasenhuttl who was dismissed on Monday, a day after the 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle United which left the team in the relegation zone.

Team Sportstar
10 November, 2022 13:55 IST
FILE PHOTO: Nathan Jones has been appointed as new manager of Southampton.

FILE PHOTO: Nathan Jones has been appointed as new manager of Southampton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Southampton has appointed Nathan Jones as its new manager until 2026 after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl earlier this week, the club announced on Thursday.

Welsh manager Jones, 49, has been in charge of Championship side (second tier) Luton Town since 2020, having also been its manager between 2016 and 2019 before leaving to take over at Stoke City.

In an official statement, the club said, “The 49-year-old joins from Luton Town, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary’s, where he will also be joined by First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan.

Austrian manager Hasenhuttl, who was appointed at St Mary’s in 2018, was dismissed on Monday, a day after the 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle United which left the team in the relegation zone.

