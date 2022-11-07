Struggling Southampton sacks manager Ralph Hasenhüttl

Southampton has sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl as head coach, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
First Team Assistant Coach Richard Kitzbichler has also left the club.
In an official statement, Southampton said, “Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.
“However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.”
First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés has been appointed as the interim manager.
Southampton lost 1-4 to Newcastle on Sunday. Currently placed 18th with 12 points, the Saints next face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.