Premier League

Struggling Southampton sacks manager Ralph Hasenhüttl

Southampton has sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl as head coach, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Team Sportstar
07 November, 2022 15:39 IST
07 November, 2022 15:39 IST
FILE PHOTO: Southampton has sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

FILE PHOTO: Southampton has sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Southampton has sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl as head coach, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Southampton has sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl as head coach, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

First Team Assistant Coach Richard Kitzbichler has also left the club.

In an official statement, Southampton said, “Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.

“However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.”

First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés has been appointed as the interim manager.

Southampton lost 1-4 to Newcastle on Sunday. Currently placed 18th with 12 points, the Saints next face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us