Spurs signs Richarlison from Everton

Tottenham Hotspur has signed Brazilian forward Richarlison from Everton on a deal until 2027, the north London club said on Friday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Spurs signed the 25-year-old for around 50 million pounds ($60.50 million) plus another 10 million pounds in add-ons.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit," Spurs said in a statement.

"The Brazilian international has signed a contract with us until 2027."

Richarlison, who joined Everton in 2018, scored 53 goals for the Merseyside club. His goals towards the end of the 2021-22 season were crucial for Everton as it finished 16th and retained its status as a Premier League team.

He also has 36 caps for Brazil, scoring 14 times.

Spurs, which finished fourth last season and qualified for the Champions League, has been busy in the close season with Richarlison joining recruits Ivan Perisic, midfielder Yves Bissouma and goalkeeper Fraser Forster.