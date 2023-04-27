Spurs vs Manchester United, LIVE Streaming Info: Preview, predicted 11, head-to-head, when and where to watch Premier League?

Tottenham Hotspur will begin life under the interim charge of Ryan Mason when it hosts Manchester United at the Spurs Stadium in London on Thursday.
READ: Mason expects reaction from Spurs against United after Newcastle thrashing
Mason expects the side to give a strong response after the 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United last weekend which led to the firing of his predecesor Cristian Stellini.
The side is currently in seventh place with 53 points with Brighton, which has two games in hand, breathing down its neck. A win could catapult the side to fifth, just a point behind United, and keep its hopes of securing a Champions League place alive.
Erik ten Hag’s side comes to the fixture of the back of a penalty shootout win against Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday. United will be without the services of Bruno Fernandes as it aims to leapfrog Newcastle into the third place in the standings.
PREDICTED 11
Tottenham Hotspur: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro, Sabitzer; Antony, Martial, Rashford
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 61 | Tottenham Hotspur: 10 | Manchester United: 39 | Draw: 12
PREVIOUS RESULTS IN PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur - October 2022
Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur - March 2022
Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Manchester United - October 2021
Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Manchester United - April 2021
Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur - October 2020