Stellini shocked by Spurs woeful collapse at Newcastle

Interim manager Cristian Stellini said Tottenham Hotspur’s performance in the first 25 minutes of Sunday’s humiliating 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle United was perhaps “the worst” he had ever seen.

Spurs began Sunday’s game with four at the back but conceded five goals in the opening 21 minutes, prompting Stellini to replace midfielder Pape Matar Sarr with defender Davinson Sanchez and revert to their usual back three.

“There are no words to explain a performance like this. The first 25 minutes were maybe the worst I have ever seen,” Stellini told reporters.

“I hope that the system that we changed, to give us energy, was the wrong decision. If it was that, it’s my responsibility. We played with four at the back and if this is the mistake, it’s my mistake.”

The victory moved Newcastle into third place with 59 points, six more than fifth-placed Spurs, who has also played a game more and hosts Manchester United on Thursday.