Premier League

Stellini shocked by Spurs woeful collapse at Newcastle

Interim manager Cristian Stellini said Tottenham Hotspur’s performance in the first 25 minutes of Sunday’s humiliating 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle United was perhaps “the worst” he had ever seen.

Reuters
Bengaluru 24 April, 2023 11:07 IST
Bengaluru 24 April, 2023 11:07 IST
Cristian Stellini, Interim Manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Cristian Stellini, Interim Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Interim manager Cristian Stellini said Tottenham Hotspur’s performance in the first 25 minutes of Sunday’s humiliating 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle United was perhaps “the worst” he had ever seen.

Interim manager Cristian Stellini said Tottenham Hotspur’s performance in the first 25 minutes of Sunday’s humiliating 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle United was perhaps “the worst” he had ever seen.

Spurs began Sunday’s game with four at the back but conceded five goals in the opening 21 minutes, prompting Stellini to replace midfielder Pape Matar Sarr with defender Davinson Sanchez and revert to their usual back three.

Also Read
Premier League: Rampant Newcastle hits Tottenham for six to go third

“There are no words to explain a performance like this. The first 25 minutes were maybe the worst I have ever seen,” Stellini told reporters.

“I hope that the system that we changed, to give us energy, was the wrong decision. If it was that, it’s my responsibility. We played with four at the back and if this is the mistake, it’s my mistake.”

The victory moved Newcastle into third place with 59 points, six more than fifth-placed Spurs, who has also played a game more and hosts Manchester United on Thursday.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Premier League returns: Manchester City’s story so far

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Slide shows

Premier League transfer window recap: Five best signings

Top Premier League matches of 2018-19 season

In pictures: Today in sports

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us