Ten more people arrested over Old Trafford violence before Liverpool game

Ten more people have been arrested in connection with the violence at Old Trafford that led to the postponement of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool in May, Greater Manchester Police said on Wednesday.

The game on May 2 was called off after United supporters protesting against the club's owners, the Glazer family, threw flares and other objects outside the stadium and a nearby hotel.

"Officers attended a number of addresses in the early hours of this morning, and 10 men, aged between 20 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and burglary. They all remain in custody for questioning," the police said in a statement.

A total of 18 people have now been arrested in relation to the incident and the police have released images of a further 36 men they wish to speak to as part of their investigation.