Football Premier League Premier League Arsenal’s Partey set for spell on sidelines with thigh injury Thomas Partey has muscle damage in his right thigh and is set for a spell on the sidelines. Reuters 07 April, 2022 22:10 IST FILE PHOTO: Thomas Partey picked up a thigh injury on Tuesday. - REUTERS Reuters 07 April, 2022 22:10 IST Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury in its defeat at Crystal Palace, the Premier League club said on Thursday.The Ghana international was withdrawn in the second half of the 3-0 defeat on Monday, with manager Mikel Arteta saying he had a problem in the same area as a previous injury.“Thomas has since received further assessments, and a subsequent scan has shown muscle damage to his right thigh,” Arsenal said in a statement.ALSO READ - UEFA agrees new financial rules for clubs“We will continue to assess Thomas in the coming weeks, during which time he will also receive further specialist consultations.”The injury is a major blow to the north London club which also lost left-back Kieran Tierney for the remainder of the season with the Scotland international requiring surgery on his left knee.Arsenal is fifth in the standings with 54 points and a game in hand, behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. Arteta’s side next hosts Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. Read more stories on Premier League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :