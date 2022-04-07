Arsenal’s Partey set for spell on sidelines with thigh injury

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury in its defeat at Crystal Palace, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The Ghana international was withdrawn in the second half of the 3-0 defeat on Monday, with manager Mikel Arteta saying he had a problem in the same area as a previous injury.

“Thomas has since received further assessments, and a subsequent scan has shown muscle damage to his right thigh,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“We will continue to assess Thomas in the coming weeks, during which time he will also receive further specialist consultations.”

The injury is a major blow to the north London club which also lost left-back Kieran Tierney for the remainder of the season with the Scotland international requiring surgery on his left knee.

Arsenal is fifth in the standings with 54 points and a game in hand, behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. Arteta’s side next hosts Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.