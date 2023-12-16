MagazineBuy Print

Tom Lockyer collapses, Luton Town vs Bournemouth Premier League match suspended

The Premier League match between Luton Town and Bournemouth was suspended during the second half with the scoreline 1-1 after Luton skipper Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch on Saturday.

Dec 16, 2023

Team Sportstar
Luton Town’s Tom Lockyer receives medical attention during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday at Vitality Stadium.
Luton Town's Tom Lockyer receives medical attention during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday at Vitality Stadium.
infoIcon

Luton Town’s Tom Lockyer receives medical attention during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Premier League match between Luton Town and Bournemouth was suspended in the 65th minute with the scoreline 1-1 after Luton skipper Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 59th minute when Lockyer collapsed near the centre circle.

The 29-year-old Welsh player had also collapsed in the 11th minute of the Championship play-off final against Coventry at Wembley Stadium in May this year before being taken to the hospital.

Luton had taken the lead through a goal from Elijah Adebayo in the third minute. However, Dominic Solanke scored the equaliser for the home side in the 58th minute.

“The fixture between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town has been suspended. All our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer at this time,” Luton confirmed with a post on X.

“We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing,” said Luton in a separate social media post.

