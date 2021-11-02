Conte roped in as Tottenham manager after Nuno sacking

Tottenham Hotspur has appointed Antonio Conte as manager after the North London club sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday, following a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United.

The loss slipped Spurs to eighth on the Premier League table at the weekend.

This is the second London club Conte will manage, after he spent two seasons at Chelsea, winning a Premier League title in his first and a FA Cup in his second year. He was sacked by the club in July 2018.

The Italian's most recent stint was with Inter Milan, where he led the club to a Serie A title last season, its first since the treble-winning 2009-10 season.

Conte was also linked with Manchester United amidst reports of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job being under threat after the club's 0-5 thrashing by rival Liverpool in the Premier League last Sunday.

