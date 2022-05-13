Premier League: Kane double and Son goal fire Tottenham to vital win over Arsenal

Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham Hotspur kept its Premier League top-four hopes very much alive with a 3-0 demolition of Arsenal in a rambunctious north London derby on Friday.

Victory for Arsenal at the home of its arch-rival would have secured its first top-four finish since 2016 and a Champions League place, but it collapsed under pressure.

Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd before Arsenal had Rob Holding sent off for a second yellow card 10 minutes later, both for clumsy fouls on Son Heung-min.

Kane's diving header made it 2-0 in the 37th minute to send Tottenham's fans into delirium.

The volume went up another notch immediately after halftime when Son fired a shot past Aaron Ramsdale to kill off any hope of an Arsenal fightback.

Tottenham could even have won by more yet despite the celebrations from the home fans it remains fifth and Arsenal is still in the driving seat in the battle for fourth place.

But the gap between them is now only one point with both sides having two games remaining and Tottenham also boasts a far superior goal difference.

Arsenal faces Newcastle United away and Everton at home while Tottenham hosts Burnley and finishes at relegated Norwich City.