Premier League: Too early for Spurs title race talk, says Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur is on top of the Premier League standings and unbeaten in its opening nine games, but there’s still a long way to go, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Thursday.

Understandably, his side is now being talked about as potential Premier League winners, but the Australian is not thinking along those lines.

“There’s a real good reason that no manager will talk about the title in October and November and that’s because we all know there’s a long way to go,” Postecoglou told reporters ahead of the game at Crystal Palace on Friday.

“We don’t talk in those terms with the players, my main information flow is about how can we keep improving, how can we tackle the challenge of being in the most competitive league in the world on a weekly basis.”

The manager also gave an update on the latest injury news, including Ben Davies who missed Monday’s 2-0 win over Fulham.

“He got a knock the day before in training. It’s fair to say our training at times teeters on the edge and unfortunately he copped a nasty one in training,” Postecoglou said.

“He has been training and is fine and ready to go.”

Two players who were replaced during that win were Pape Matar Sarr and Destiny Udogie.

“Pape is fine, he bounced back 24 hours after the game. Destiny we’re still going to assess. Everyone else has come through fine,” the coach added.

Yves Bissouma missed the Fulham game through suspension, and was replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who impressed in the win, giving the manager a selection headache for the Palace game.

“It’s no different to any other week. They’re not really dilemmas, just choices that people in my position have to make,” he said.

“Tomorrow night we’ll start with a certain group of players and finish with another and it’s about trying to get the job done.

“It’s good to have Bissouma available, he’s been a big part of what we’re doing. The team did well the other night so that should make us stronger.”

As the only team to play on Friday, Spurs can open up a five point gap at the top of the table before its title rivals play, but the manager isn’t looking at the game in those terms.

“It doesn’t add any significance because whatever happens Friday there’s a full round of Premier League fixtures to be played,” Postecoglou said.

“This is not about making a short-term impact but something that brings sustained opportunities for success for the club.”

Spurs is on 23 points and is looking to extend its unbeaten run and claim its fourth win in a row away to a Palace side in 11th place with 12 points.