Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24: Head-to-head record, City yet to win at Tottenham stadium

Manchester City will travel to north London to play against Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Premier League match on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola’s side is chasing its fourth consecutive Premier League title and is currently facing a tough competition from Arsenal.
The Mikel Arteta led outfit is leading the league table after a 1-0 win over bitter rivals Manchester United, however, City has a game in hand and is only one point behind the Gunners.
A win over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will set up a final day title decider on May 19 as both City and Arsenal will play their last match of the season at the same time against West Ham United and Everton respectively.
Over the years, Tottenham has been the bogey team of Guardiola’s all-conquering ‘super team’ and endured particularly bad results at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. What makes things more interesting is that Tottenham are the local rivals of Arsenal, which is also based in north London.
ALSO READ | Tottenham vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Premier League match?
Head-to-Head Record
Total: 170
Tottenham wins: 66
Draws: 37
Man City wins: 67
During Guardiola’s time as manager, Manchester City has suffered six defeats against Tottenham in the top-flight, more than against any other opponent.
However, it did find success at Tottenham’s ground in January when Ake scored a late winner, securing a 1-0 victory in the FA Cup fifth round. In a previous league encounter at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the season, the two teams played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in Manchester in December.
Head-to-head in Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Last four matches:
Last five encounters across all competitions
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|January 26, 2024
|TOT 0-1 MCI
|FA Cup
|December 3, 2023
|MCI 3-3 TOT
|Premier League
|February 5, 2023
|TOT 1-0 MCI
|Premier League
|January 19, 2023
|MCI 4-2 TOT
|Premier League
|February 19, 2022
|MCI 2-3 TOT
|Premier League
Latest on Sportstar
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24: Head-to-head record, City yet to win at Tottenham stadium
- IPL 2024: Stand-in captain Sam Curran to head home after RR clash; PBKS seeks new captain
- Chess: Arjun top seed in Sharjah Masters, total 19 Indians in fray
- IPL 2024: Playoffs schedule, dates, venues, ticket sales, when and where to watch
- Klopp hails Liverpool’s character, bids farewell to away fans
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE