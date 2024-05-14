MagazineBuy Print

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24: Head-to-head record, City yet to win at Tottenham stadium

If City beats Spurs, it will be able to seal the championship with a win at home to West Ham on the final day of the season on Sunday, when Arsenal hosts Everton.

Published : May 14, 2024 13:21 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne scores their second goal.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne scores their second goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne scores their second goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester City will travel to north London to play against Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Premier League match on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola’s side is chasing its fourth consecutive Premier League title and is currently facing a tough competition from Arsenal.

The Mikel Arteta led outfit is leading the league table after a 1-0 win over bitter rivals Manchester United, however, City has a game in hand and is only one point behind the Gunners.

A win over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will set up a final day title decider on May 19 as both City and Arsenal will play their last match of the season at the same time against West Ham United and Everton respectively.

Over the years, Tottenham has been the bogey team of Guardiola’s all-conquering ‘super team’ and endured particularly bad results at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. What makes things more interesting is that Tottenham are the local rivals of Arsenal, which is also based in north London.

ALSO READ | Tottenham vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Premier League match?

Head-to-Head Record

Total: 170

Tottenham wins: 66

Draws: 37

Man City wins: 67

During Guardiola’s time as manager, Manchester City has suffered six defeats against Tottenham in the top-flight, more than against any other opponent.

However, it did find success at Tottenham’s ground in January when Ake scored a late winner, securing a 1-0 victory in the FA Cup fifth round. In a previous league encounter at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the season, the two teams played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in Manchester in December.

Head-to-head in Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Matches: 4
Tottenham wins: 4
Man City wins: 0
Last four matches:
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Manchester City (February 2023)
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Manchester City (August 2021)
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Manchester City (November 2020)
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Manchester City (February 2020)

Last five encounters across all competitions

Date Result Competition
January 26, 2024 TOT 0-1 MCI FA Cup
December 3, 2023 MCI 3-3 TOT Premier League
February 5, 2023 TOT 1-0 MCI Premier League
January 19, 2023 MCI 4-2 TOT Premier League
February 19, 2022 MCI 2-3 TOT Premier League

Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

