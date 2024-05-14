MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona reclaims second spot with 2-0 win over Real Sociedad

Xavi Hernandez’s side leapfrogged Girona to move on to 76 points, one clear of their Catalan rivals which dropped points in Friday’s 2-2 draw at Alaves.

Published : May 14, 2024 08:04 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Barcelona’s Spanish forward Lamine Yamal vies with Real Sociedad’s Venezuelan defender Jon Aramburu.
Barcelona’s Spanish forward Lamine Yamal vies with Real Sociedad’s Venezuelan defender Jon Aramburu. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s Spanish forward Lamine Yamal vies with Real Sociedad’s Venezuelan defender Jon Aramburu. | Photo Credit: AFP

Barcelona reclaimed second place in La Liga with a 2-0 home win over Real Sociedad on Monday courtesy of a Lamine Yamal first-half strike and a late Raphinha penalty.

Xavi Hernandez’s side leapfrogged Girona to move on to 76 points, one clear of their Catalan rivals which dropped points in Friday’s 2-2 draw at Alaves.

Real Madrid has already secured the league title, sitting on 90 points with three games left.

“There is still a long way to go. It will be a battle to the end. Girona are very strong,” Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez told Movistar.

“It’s in our hands now. I think the team is very good. Three valuable points. We had some mistakes in the first half. In the second half I think we could have finished it off earlier.”

ALSO READ | Mbappe wins France’s player of the year award

Yamal put Barcelona ahead in the 40th minute when he coolly slotted home from Ilkay Gundogan’s pass after a quick breakaway for his fifth LaLiga goal this season.

“It was an important game to regain second place and we have to try to make it a nine-point week,” the 16-year-old Yamal said referring to the upcoming games.

“Real did very well in the first half but then we were able to improve. There was good feeling in the whole team.”

Raphinha’s penalty in stoppage time sealed victory for the hosts after a VAR review for handball, leaving the Basque side in seventh place with 54 points, one behind Real Betis in the last Europa League spot.

“Real always make it difficult for us. They are always very organised, aggressive, you don’t create danger for them,” Xavi told reporters. “It’s an important victory for us. We played a good game in general.”

